Netflix to put its own spin on the infamous Prince Andrew interview in the upcoming Scoop

Netflix has arguably the most popular show about the British Royal Family in The Crown, and while it has been reported many times and mentioned by the actual Royal Family themselves that the show is too heavily dramatised and fails to actually capture life as a royal, the new and upcoming flick from the streamer will no doubt make the Royal Family far more uncomfortable.

Netflix has released the first images of the film Scoop, which will look to explore and dramatise how the BBC show Newsnight managed to land the infamous interview with Prince Andrew, where the royal revealed and commented on his friendship and connections to known and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It's currently unclear when the movie will arrive on the streamer, but no doubt there are plans for a 2024 premiere, especially considering we've been given our first glimpse at Gillian Jacobs as Emily Maitlis, Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk, Billie Piper as McAlister, and even Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew himself.

Take a look at the images below for a first glimpse at this no doubt fascinating tale.