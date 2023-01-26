Netflix to put an end to password sharing in March

HQ

It's been a few months now since we heard about Netflix's plans to try and put an end to password sharing among its users. Something that, according to the company, is costing them millions of dollars in lost revenue every year and which, for obvious reasons, they want to put an end to. Various tests have been carried out, mainly in Latin America, and now it seems that Netflix feels ready to roll out the system widely, starting in March.

How exactly it's supposed to work there's no information yet, but what we do know is that the streaming service seems to be offering the functionality for a fee of around $30-50 depending on which part of the world you're in. Something that has thus been well received in the test areas, although it also results in some subscribers choosing to unsubscribe.

As stated in the latest financial report:

"We expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near term member growth.

"But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue, which is our goal with all plan and pricing changes"

