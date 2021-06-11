Netflix to produce Splinter Cell animated series

The latest Netflix Geeked Week show is currently underway, and as part of the broadcast, it was just revealed that an animated Splinter Cell show is in fact coming. Known as Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the show will see Sam Fisher return in his position as a special forces covert operative.

Aside from the fact that Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick franchise, is attached as the writer, we don't know much else about the series as of right now. You can see the title image for the show below.