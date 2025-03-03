Netflix to mark the arrival of The Electric State with a mobile game

In a couple of weeks, Netflix will be expanding its film portfolio with an all-new flick by The Russo Brothers. This one is a sci-fi post-apocalyptic adventure that stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in the leading roles and sees the pair travelling across a devastated America in the company of a collection of peculiar sentient robots. While that movie will debut on March 14 (check out the trailer below), this won't be the only bit of The Electric State that Netflix has planned in the coming weeks.

Variety has now reported that Netflix will be looking to launch a The Electric State video game too, specifically a mobile title that also serves as a prequel to the actual live-action film. It looks to stretch across five years and will combine storytelling with an immersive gameplay system, all to create a "bite-sized adventure puzzle game," revolving around Brown's character Michelle and her lost younger brother Chris.

It's unclear if the game known as The Electric State: Cosmo Kid will feature the voices of the movie cast, but what we do know is that it'll be arriving on Netflix on March 18, where it will be playable for all iOS and Android users.