Netflix to make a Monsterverse Skull Island anime

You're watching Advertisements

New Netflix shows have become so common that hearing something else is in production is far from unusual. Recently, we found out about a Tomb Raider series in development, but now we know that a Skull Island show - set in the same Monsterverse as the Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla movies - is on its way.

Announced by Netflix, the general synopsis for the show reads as follows: "A shipwrecked crew, an island of monsters, and one king to rule them all. Skull Island is a new anime series set in Legendary's Monsterverse from Powerhouse Animation."

Whether we will get to see any of the characters from Kong: Skull Island is yet to be determined, but the show should make for a great addition to the action-packed Monsterverse that is getting larger with Godzilla vs. Kong, set to release on March 31, 2021 (after a very marginal delay).