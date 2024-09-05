Netflix to give Twilight the animated treatment

Following Castlevania's rampant success on Netflix, it's only right that more animated vampires make their arrival on Netflix. This won't be in the form of more adventures with the Belmont gang though, but rather in a new take on Stephenie Meyer's famed Twilight novels.

Known as Midnight Sun, this series will be an animated adaptation of Twilight that follows the events of the books but from the perspective of the moody Edward Cullen instead. As this is just an announcement of the project, there is no timeline for release but it wouldn't be a huge shock if it made its debut on the streamer sometime in 2025.

Will you be checking out this animated take on Twilight?