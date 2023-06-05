Netflix to debut The Witcher season 3 trailer on Thursday

HQ

Alex kind of timed his Summer Game Fest predictions badly, as Larian and EA confirmed that Baldur's Gate III and Immortals of Aveum respectively will be a part of the show shortly after he published his article. Now it's time for a third one.

Geoff Keighley and crew confirm Netflix will show off The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1's first trailer at the Summer Game Fest presentation on Thursday. Henry Cavill and other parts of the cast will be there to unveil it, so let's hope Ben and David get to opportunity to have a quick chat with him and ask about the Warhammer 40,000 series, the rumoured Mass Effect project and such.