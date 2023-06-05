Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Witcher

Netflix to debut The Witcher season 3 trailer on Thursday

Summer Game Fest will continue the trend of including movies and TV series in the presentation.

HQ

Alex kind of timed his Summer Game Fest predictions badly, as Larian and EA confirmed that Baldur's Gate III and Immortals of Aveum respectively will be a part of the show shortly after he published his article. Now it's time for a third one.

Geoff Keighley and crew confirm Netflix will show off The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1's first trailer at the Summer Game Fest presentation on Thursday. Henry Cavill and other parts of the cast will be there to unveil it, so let's hope Ben and David get to opportunity to have a quick chat with him and ask about the Warhammer 40,000 series, the rumoured Mass Effect project and such.

The Witcher

