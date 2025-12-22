Netflix to broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day... with KPop Demon Hunters performing during halftime

HQ

Watching NFL Games on Christmas Day is a big tradition in the US, and thanks to Netflix, it is starting to become an international tradition. Or that's what they're trying to do, at least, with an big marketing push including the collaboration with players such as Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in Netflix Spain.

This year, there will be two NFL regular season games on Christmas Day, and both will be broadcast on Netflix worldwide. And the good news is that, if you are a fan of NFL, the matches kick off at very convenient times on Thursday, December 25:



Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT in the UK



Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: 22:30 CET, 21:30 GMT in the UK



Netflix NFL Christmas games performers

Beyond the sporting side of things, the Christmas games of NFL will also feature musical performances. Last year, it was Beyoncé who performed during the Christmas game. Almost like the Super Bow, it will be a big show with many surprise performers, but we know it will feature Snoop Dogg, HUNTR/X and Lainey Wilson, performing during the halftime show for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game.

Yes, you read that right: HUNTR/X, the name of the fictional band from Netflix hit movie KPop Demon Hunters. Or, in other words, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the vocalists behind the animated girl band. Before the night match, Kelly Clarkson will peform "Underneath the Tree".

Will you be watching the NFL Netflix games, even if for the KPop Demon Hunters performance alone?