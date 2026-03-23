Netflix to adapt adult superhero crime comic Powers into animated series

Powers, the hit comic from Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, is getting its own series developed by Netflix, in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics, where Powers is currently published.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Powers sees Dark Horse Entertainment's Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue as executive producers. Bendis and Oeming are also involved in the show, with the former writing the pilot and the latter being involved in the visual development. There's no director, actors, or release date assigned to the project at the time of writing.

Part superhero show, part crime procedural, Powers follows a pair of detectives as they find themselves investigating crimes involving superpowers. The comics began back in the early 2000s, and have already been adapted before, for a live-action series coming from the PlayStation Network of all places.

With shows like Invincible and The Boys Presents: Diabolical showing adult superhero animation can work and be incredibly popular, it seems this adaptation could suit Powers much better. The demand is certainly there.