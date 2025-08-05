English
One Piece

Netflix teases One Piece Day with a new image from Season 2 of the live-action show

The show is expected to return to the streamer in 2026.

Considering the massive success that One Piece saw when it arrived on Netflix in a live-action form, it does feel a tad disappointing that we've waited two years for a follow-up already, and will have to wait until 2026 until it actually returns. However, the streamer has been quite active in teasing and showing off more of the show in the lead up to the second season's arrival, and now the same has happened once more.

A new image has been shared giving us another look at Inaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd's Nami, Mackenyu's Zoro, Jacob Romero's Usopp, and Taz Skylar's Sanji.

One Piece

But that's not all, the image arrived with a small teaser that told us to expect big news and information for One Piece Day, the annual celebration that for 2025 will happen between August 9 and 10. Perhaps we should expect a new trailer and maybe even (hopefully) a premiere date for the next batch of episodes, which was said to have wrapped production late last year.

