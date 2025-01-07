Netflix teams up with Sandbox VR for an immersive Rebel Moon experience

HQ

Zack Snyder's ambitious space epic, Rebel Moon, is expanding its reach beyond the screen. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the franchise continues to captivate audiences—and now it's venturing into virtual reality. Alongside a trailer that teases this new venture, Netflix and Sandbox VR have announced Rebel Moon: The Descent, an immersive VR title available exclusively at Sandbox VR locations around the globe.

Instead of a console or at-home VR experience, this adventure invites players to physically step into the world of Rebel Moon. Fans will find themselves on the planet Daggus, tasked with battling enemy soldiers and navigating urban landscapes, towering skyscrapers, and underground mines. The collaboration is part of Netflix's push to expand its IP into experiential entertainment.

Could this be the spark that reignites excitement for Rebel Moon?