Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix suspends its service in Russia

The four Netflix originals that were in the work in the country have all been paused as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix is a streaming service giant, and now it's time for it to take further action against Russia, who still continues its war against Ukraine. According to Variety, Netflix has suspended its service in Vladimir Putin's kingdom, because he refuses to stop the attack on Ukraine.

Earlier we heard that Netflix is pausing all future projects and acquisitions from Russia. The streaming service has been just one among many companies, that have started to cut ties with Russia. Netflix had four originals in the works in Russia. But now, it's time to take the next step and shut down the service entirely.

Netflix was launched in Russia in 2016, and it has (or rather HAD) only about a million subscribers. So compared to Netflix's total subscribers of 222 million, Russia's share is not that big.

Netflix suspends its service in Russia


Loading next content