Netflix surprises with new The Witcher-film starring Dolph Lundgren

The fourth season of The Witcher recently premiered on Netflix, and although there's no clear consensus yet among fans or critics, the replacement of Henry Cavill doesn't exactly seem to have done the series any favors.

However, if you enjoy what Netflix has been serving up so far, you're in for an even bigger treat. The streamer has just revealed a new spin-off film titled The Rats: A Witcher Tale - and it's actually available to watch right now.

The film stars Dolph Lundgren and takes place shortly before we're first introduced to The Rats at the end of the third season.

"It's a story about what's happening to the younger generation in this world, who are just trying to survive as the Continent rages with war," says showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

There's still no official trailer, but the film is already available on Netflix.