Netflix subscribers will be able to play Battle Vision Network next year

Netflix has been steadily ramping up its video game library for quite some time, to the point where today it has a rather extensive list of interesting (usually indie) titles to check out. This will be expanding further in 2025.

During Day of the Devs, developer Capybara Games just announced that their upcoming online PvP puzzle-battler Battle Vision Network will be debuting on PC and mobile systems through Netflix.

This game sees two players competing and taking turns to create colour-matching formations in rapid-fire matches that are claimed to be around five minutes in duration. With a broad roster of units available and a variety of abilities to master too, this game is all about outwitting the opposition in order to be crowned champion.

With a bright and cartoon art style, you will be able to check out Battle Vision Network next year when it debuts through Netflix. Catch the reveal trailer below.