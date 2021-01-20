Netflix subscribers have surpassed 200 million

You're watching Advertisements

With many of us forced to stay indoors during the ongoing global pandemic, its no surprise that streaming serves such as Netflix have skyrocketed in popularity. New figures have just been revealed to show that Netflix has surpassed the milestone of 200 million global subscribers. This is an increase of 8.5 million since the last quarter and it puts the services well ahead of competitors such as Disney+ and Apple TV+.

With lockdown measures looking to continue well into 2021 and with new releases on the way staring big names such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Gal Gadot - we can see this number only continuing to rise.

Thanks, IGN.