news

Netflix starts the hype engine for Castlevania: Season 4

No word on a release date yet.

It seems like the fourth season of Netflix's Castlevania series isn't too far away. Out of the blue, they suddenly tweeted the official first poster with the message "we're back". The image does contain some spoilers for those of you who haven't seen the previous ones yet, but if you don't care or have already seen them - take a look below.

We assume the official announcement on when it will be released and a first trailer isn't far off at all. What do you think of the Castlevania series?

