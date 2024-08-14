Netflix starts production on an animated Ghostbusters series

HQ

There has been talk of a new animated Ghostbusters series being in the works for two years. Now it has given the greenlight with it coming to Netflix and the series' showrunner being Elliott Kalan, who has previously been a screenwriter at Mystery Science Theatre 3000 and The Daily Show. Now he will work with producers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, who each wrote and directed one of the recent films, to take the ghost hunting franchise further.

Although there's no (revealed) plot yet, Variety says that the animated series will follow the tone of the latest films, which doesn't sound entirely unlikely. Now that the production can finally start, we hope that we will get more information in the near future.