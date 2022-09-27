Netflix starts a new game studio in Finland

HQ

Netflix is slowly building a library of smartphone games that is included at no extra cost for all subscribers. They are focusing on titles based on their franchises, but also have other developers doing games like Oxenfree.

Now Netflix reveals that they have started a new studio based in Helsinki, Finland. It is being spearheaded by Marko Lastikka who previously was general manager of Zynga Helsinki. Amir Rahimi, VP of Netflix Game Studios, says:

"This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.

It's still early days, and we have much more work to do to deliver a great games experience on Netflix. Creating a game can take years, so I'm proud to see how we're steadily building the foundation of our games studios in our first year, and look forward to sharing what we produce in the coming years."

We don't know what this studio's first title will be, but we'll get back to you when we know more.