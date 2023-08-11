Netflix star: Marvel has destroyed the comedy genre

Adam Devine is the lead creator of the ridiculously funny and painfully underrated comedy series Workaholics (Comedy Central) and has more recently starred in Netflix comedies such as Game Over, Man and The Out-Laws, and on the latest episode of comedian Theo Von's popular podcast, he talked about why the comedy genre is dying and why virtually every film company minus Netflix (which releases tons of Adam Sandler movies each year) refuses to invest in comedy these days. According to Adam, it's Marvel's fault.

Adam Devine:

"I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that. So you're like, 'Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million? They still make those movies kind of funny, like, 'Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!' Which it is, but it's not a real comedy... Every studio used to put out several comedies a year, and there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year. So every week or so, there's a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like 6 or 7. It's crazy."

He's not wrong, is he?