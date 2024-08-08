Netflix shuts down all things Army of the Dead

Those who want to gloat over Zack Snyder's bad luck could of course take today's announcement that Netflix is shutting down all of Army of the Dead (including the planned second movie) as a way of pointing out how the director has had two ambitiously designed film universes fail (the first was of course the Snyderverse at DC).

This while the rest of us note that Rebel Moon has been such a 'success' for Netflix/Snyder, that they together choose to focus on more of it - and nothing else. However you choose to look at it, Army of the Dead is finished and (as per The Wrap) that affects everything, comics, spinoffs, prologues, sequels, spinoffs - everything.

"Netflix have quietly cancelled any future projects within the Army of the Dead franchise, effectively shelving the series as a whole. This includes an animated spinoff Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, as well as a planned movie spinoff titled Planet of the Dead. Despite how many large-scale plans were in place for the franchise's further expansion, it appears the streaming service will no longer be producing more for the horror universe."