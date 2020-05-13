Netflix shows us a part of The Witcher's bestiary

You watching Advertisements

Andrzej Sapkowski is a Polish author, mostly known for his book series of The Witcher. The gaming world knows The Witcher from CD Projekt Red's games, but also from a Netflix series starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. You can read our review of Season 1 right here.

Season 2 is coming, but the production has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by Gamereactor back in March of this year.

Netflix definitely wants to keep The Witcher momentum going, and has now given us a 12-minute video about the beasts and monsters in the world of The Witcher. After all, getting rid of Kikimoras, Sylvans, Strigas, Selkies and other monsters is the profession of Geralt of Rivia.

You can watch the short documentary right here on Gamereactor.