Netflix shows the rise and fall of the world's biggest lizards in The Dinosaurs

We may never know what dinosaurs really looked like. Sure, from bones we can take an educated guess, but the truth is that we just can't say how these creatures looked. What we can do, is watch a documentary where a team of talented CGI artists has rendered cool-looking dinosaurs that make us feel like we missed being around the coolest lizards ever by about 65 million years.

The Dinosaurs is the latest effort to transport us that far back in time. Coming from Netflix in partnership with Amblin Entertainment, The Dinosaurs is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with Morgan Freeman adding his dulcet tones for the narration.

We're set to see the rise and fall of the dinosaur era through the documentary, as it covers millions of years of pre-human history in what is effectively the blink of an eye. We see multiple periods covered in the trailer, seeing some peak dinos from each. There's an ankylosaurus battling a t-rex, a spinosaurus hunting with its jaw in a trap, and loads of other big lizards for us to see brought back to life when The Dinosaurs lands on the 6th of March.