Netflix shows off the trailer for the second season of FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back for another round of action, but this time he's joined by none other than Carrie-Anne Moss in the trailer for the second season of FUBAR.

Monica Barbaro is back as his daughter Emma, and the team is rounded out by familiar faces like Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, and Milan Carter. Series creator Santora himself has promised that these new episodes will be "absolutely bananas", full of action and surprises. So that sounds promising.

In the trailer, Luke Brunner returns to the CIA after having his cover blown. But it's not just enemies that await, as his old flame Greta Nelson, a former East German spy, turns up with a plan that threatens both the world and Luke's personal life.

For fans of action with a whiff of the 90s a la Schwarzenegger classics like True Lies, this looks set to be a nostalgia trip of the highest order, albeit with a modern twist. And yes, there's even a promised dance scene. Take a closer look at the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to more FUBAR?