Netflix shows off new Mr. McMahon documentary trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary centred around one Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Mr. McMahon comes from Chris Smith, the director of Tiger King, and it seems like once more one of Smith's documentaries will take a wild turn during filming.

The series was originally meant to show Mr. McMahon as the central figure. However, when he was forced to resign in disgrace last year following allegations of sexual misconduct, the documentary had to adapt.

We'll see the rise and fall of McMahon in the series, and it'll be interesting to see how he's portrayed considering the current court battle that's ongoing. With WWE Raw going to Netflix next year, we're doubtful it'll be too harsh on the former chairman of the board.