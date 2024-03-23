Netflix shows off more of its dramatised take on the interview that rocked Britain

HQ

Netflix has been very proactive about its upcoming dramatised take on the infamous Prince Andrew Newsnight interview, as ever since it was revealed, images and trailers for Scoop have made their debut. Now another joins the fray.

The film that will star Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew will debut on Netflix on April 5, 2024, and with that edging ever closer, the full trailer for the film has made its debut.

In it, we get a deeper look at Sewell's frankly quite impressive portrayal of Prince Andrew, and also further glimpses at the scene-stealing Anderson and the chaotic Piper. Take a look at the new trailer below, and be sure to let us know if you intend to check out this dramatic movie.