Netflix shows off first look at next project from team that created Homeland

Netflix has introduced the world to the next upcoming project from the very folk who recently created Homeland. Known as The Beast in Me, this is a drama series that revolves around an author who in the hope of sparking inspiration for her next book, proceeds to grow closer to a man who was once the prime suspect for the murder of his wife.

Starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in the leading roles, The Beast in Me also stars Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales, and it's set to premiere on Netflix in as soon as two months time on November 13.

As for the official plot synopsis, Netflix explains: "In the thriller series, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life since the tragic death of her young son. A ghost of her former self, she's unable to write — until she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys). He's a formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Both horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie compulsively hunts for the truth — in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly."

We've also been given a taste of the show in a first teaser trailer, which you can see below. Expect a longer trailer to arrive as we get ever closer to the premiere in November.