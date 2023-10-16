Netflix shows off best look at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off yet

HQ

Over the weekend, Netflix revealed the official full name of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World anime series that it has been developing. Set to be properly known as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the series will see the original director and cast from the live-action film returning and reprising their roles, but now as voice actors for this comic book accurate anime production.

With the series set to make its debut on November 17, 2023, Netflix has released the full trailer for the series too, where we get teasers of Michael Cera's performance as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Ramona Flowers, and the various evil exes, which include star power such as Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzmann.

Check out the trailer below.