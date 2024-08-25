Netflix shows off a new trailer for Terminator Zero

HQ

Netflix have shown off a new trailer for their upcoming anime series Terminator Zero, which follows the rise of a competing AI network to SkyNet in Japan, shortly before Judgement Day, and how it breaks free from control to wreak havoc on people.

Terminator Zero comes from the collaboration between Netflix, Skydance, and Production I.G, the studio behind Ghost in the Shell, Kuroko's Basketball, Psycho-Pass, Haikyu!!, and much more, so we're in good hands.

The trailer showcases a slick blend of 2D and 3D animations, many terrifying terminator units wearing human guises, and the band of humans who seek to destroy the monstrosity they have created before it's too late.

Terminator Zero releases via Netflix on August 29.