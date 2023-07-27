Netflix shows off a look at its Depp v. Heard trial documentary

One of the biggest talking points last year was the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The court proceeding that essentially saw both actors having their names dragged through the mud while they battled, saw tons of viewers around the world tuning in to catch every little snippet of information. Needless to say, Netflix saw an opportunity here and pounced.

Shortly after the trial concluded, the streaming service soon after announced that it would be working on a documentary about the court proceeding, and now we've finally been given a look at exactly this.

Known as Depp v. Heard, the documentary will debut on Netflix on August 16, 2023, and if you want a refresher of the trial, check out the trailer below.