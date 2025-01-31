Netflix shows off a first proper look at Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein

Netflix has revealed that Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's famed gothic horror story Frankenstein will be landing on the streamer in November. Yep, it will strangely enough be missing out on the spooky season festivities, but to offset the slight disappointment you no doubt feel because of that, Netflix has shared a first proper look at the movie, honing in on Oscar Isaac's portrayal of Victor Frankenstein.

If you haven't read the really miserable and harrowing yet brilliant work of classic literature and are unfamiliar with the tale of Frankenstein, Netflix has provided a short explanation of what this film will look to explore:

"Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

On top of Isaac, the cast has some major names, including Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, and more. We don't yet have a firm premiere date, but you can see the new image from Frankenstein below.