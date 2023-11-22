Netflix shows off a first look at Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen TV series

Netflix has shown off a first glimpse at the upcoming TV series set in the world of Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen. Known simply as The Gentlemen too, this series will be debuting sometime in 2024, and features a stacked cast, including the likes of Theo James, Daniel Ings, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, and Giancarlo Esposito, among others.

The plot for the series states that it is about Eddie Horniman (James), as he inherits his father's estate, only to discover that it is part of a weed empire, and that various members of the British criminal underworld are looking to snag a piece of the operation for their own. This leads Eddie to playing gangster, as he is sucked into the world of being a criminal.

The show has been created by Ritchie and Peaky Blinders Matthew Read, with Ritchie even directing a couple of the episodes himself. While we're waiting for a trailer and an exact premiere date in 2024, Netflix has shared a collection of images about the series, which you can see below.