Netflix shows new images from Stranger Things: Season 4

The surreal adventures in Stranger Things continues when the fourth season begins on May 27 when half of the episodes will be released. After that, we'll get the final batch on July 1. Netflix clearly thinks it's about time to crank up the hype-meter and has therefore released a selection of new images of things to come.

Besides a whole lot of weird haircuts and new looks on the original characters, we also get to see two of the new faces that will be introduced; Eddie (Joseph Quinn), who is a member of Hawkins High's D&D club, and Argyle (Eduardo Franco), who we haven't got any information about yet.

