Netflix shows first seconds of Squid Game season 2

Most of the streaming services are apparently not doing as great as they ones were, but the good thing about that is that they have started working even harder to get our attention. That has lead to quite a few great movies and shows being made lately, and 2024 will seemingly give us even more.

At least judging by the new trailer from Netflix that shows many of the anticipated movies and series that will make their way to the streaming service this year. It's kind of weird that Arcane season 2 isn't included, but there's not lack of other great shows with Cobra Kai, The Umbrella Academy, Bridgerton and The Diplomat. Top that with new stuff like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Atlas and Back in Action, and there are many reasons to be excited for what's coming to Netflix in 2024. Especially when the trailer ends by showing us the first few seconds of Squid Game season 2.

Which movies and TV shows are you looking forward to in 2024?