Netflix shares the first teaser of its live action Resident Evil series

While the live action movie adaptation of Capcom's iconic horror series Resident Evil (Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City) opened in cinemas globally recently, there's another live action adaptation of the franchise in the works, this one being from Netflix.

It's not as far along as the movie is, meaning we don't really know as much about it as we do the movie, but with that being said, Netflix has already started to tease the project, with the latest being a close-up look of a Cerberus dog being shared over Twitter. The video itself is only a few seconds long, and actually doesn't seem that macabre until the pooch turns its head at the last minute to share its uglier side. Be sure to take a look at the clip here.

As for when Netflix's Resident Evil will debut on the streamer, all that has been shared as of right now is that the show will be landing sometime in 2022. As for who will be starring, a bunch of the cast was previously announced with the highlight being Lance Reddick taking up the role of Albert Wesker.

In terms of the plot itself, What's On Netflix notes that it will "explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus" meaning we could be in for quite the grim tale.