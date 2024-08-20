Netflix shares new trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

HQ

We haven't heard much about Crystal Dynamics' upcoming Tomb Raider game since it was announced back in 2022, but we'll still get to see Lara Croft in action later this year.

Netflix wants to remind us that the animated Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft series will debut on the streaming service on the 10th of October, and has done so with a teaser trailer. It shows glimpses of the explosive and thrilling adventure that awaits, while also seemingly indicating that Lara might be queer both in the series and the upcoming game.