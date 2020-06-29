Netflix shares new teaser from the upcoming Cuphead series

You're watching Advertisements

Cuphead became an instant success when it released for Xbox One back in 2017, and since then, the success has repeated itself for PC and then Switch. It's easy to understand why, it's a really good game, but most of all sports amongst the best design of this generation by looing like a cartoon from the first half of the last century.

This didn't pass unnoticed by Netflix and almost on the day a year ago, it was confirmed that it would get a TV series made by Dave Wasson. Now we've received the first teaser video from this project, which confirms that Tru Valentino is playing Cuphead while Frank Todaro brings Mugman to life. Check it out below.

It's also worth reminding that this isn't the only Cuphead related thing coming in the not too distant future, as the game expansion The Delicious Last Course still haven't been released - but is supposed to launch during 2020.