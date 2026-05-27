Netflix shares first trailer for Enola Holmes 3 ahead of July premiere

It's almost time for the third part in Netflix's Enola Holmes film series to arrive, as the live-action mystery adventure saga will expand with a new movie this summer, where Millie Bobby Brown will return to her leading role of the titular protagonist, while she is supported by Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Himesh Patel.

With the next chapter, known simply as Enola Holmes 3, set to debut on Netflix on July 1, now the streamer has shared the first official trailer for the movie, wherein we get a taste of the plot that revolves around Enola leaving her partner Tewkesbury at the altar in order to save her brother Sherlock, who seems to have been kidnapped according to Dr. Watson.

The plot synopsis adds: "Tis I do?! The critically-acclaimed 'Enola Holmes' franchise has returned, taking Enola far from London, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

Directed by Adolescence's Philip Barantini, Enola Holmes 3's first trailer can be seen below.