Netflix shares first look at the upcoming Sandy Cheeks SpongeBob spin-off film

Next year, SpongeBob SquarePants fans can look forward to a new spin-off film coming to Netflix. Known as Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, the film will revolve around the iconic squirrel who lives on the seafloor and will see her having to save the town that she calls home.

As the film is slated to debut sometime in 2024, we're still waiting on a trailer for the film, but as Netflix continues to share a ton of news about upcoming projects to coincide with CinemaCon, the streamer has shared a first look at the movie in a new image.

Take a look at the image below and let us know what you'd like to see in the spin-off film.