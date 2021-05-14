Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
As you might know, Netflix is currently working on a new He-Man series called Masters of the Universe, and during Ascension Day (yesterday) they shared a sneak peak on things to come on Twitter, while also reminding us that it premieres on July 23. Check out all the images below, it really looks like they have managed to capture the feel of the uber-popular cartoon from the 80's, doesn't it?
Loading next content