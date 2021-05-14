Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series

It's set to premiere on July 23.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As you might know, Netflix is currently working on a new He-Man series called Masters of the Universe, and during Ascension Day (yesterday) they shared a sneak peak on things to come on Twitter, while also reminding us that it premieres on July 23. Check out all the images below, it really looks like they have managed to capture the feel of the uber-popular cartoon from the 80's, doesn't it?

Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series
Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man seriesNetflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series
Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series
Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man seriesNetflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man seriesNetflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series
Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series
Netflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man seriesNetflix shares a sneak peak of the new He-Man series


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy