Netflix shares a first look at its animated Skull Island series

HQ

As part of the Netflix Geeked Week event, the streamer has now revealed the first look at its Skull Island animated series. Said to be part of the MonsterVerse that started back in 2014 with Godzilla, this production will take fans back to the legendary island that is ruled by the giant ape Kong.

While Netflix is keeping further details rather close to the chest, it has been revealed that Powerhouse Animation (the very team that delivered the Castlevania series for the streamer) is developing the show.

This is also one of three current MonsterVerse productions that are in the works, with the other two being the Apple TV+ live-action show, and also a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong.