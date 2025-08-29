Netflix shares a first glimpse at its upcoming one-hour comedy drama special

Netflix continues to bolster its portfolio with fresh content. For October, while it would be fair to assume that plenty of horror is on the cards, we can also expect a very different project, namely a one-hour comedy special that gives an insight into the US Marine Corps in the 1990s.

Known as Boots, this project is described as an "irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story," and it follows a closeted Marine called Cameron Cope as he navigates a world where being gay in the military is an illegal offence. Alongside his best friend Ray McAffey, the pair are said to have to "navigate the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits."

The project is regarded as witty, while having plenty of heart, and being about friendship and resilience. It will be coming to Netflix as soon as October 9, and as for a quick teaser of what it will serve up, you can see an early taste below.