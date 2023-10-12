Netflix set to gut its animation unit

HQ

Netflix is reportedly looking to restructure its animation unit. The streamer is preferring the approach of acquiring films from third-party producers rather than creating them in-house.

This news comes from Variety, where it's also stated that layoffs are to be expected at Netflix's animation unit. It's not known how many people will be losing their jobs, but these numbers are expected to come in soon.

Karen Toliver was named vice president for animation at Netflix in February 2022, and since then she's been tweaking the strategy for the division moving forward. Two films in pre-production have since been shut down, including a previously unannounced film called Escape from Beverly Hills, and a movie that Netflix actually bid for in 2019 called Tunga.