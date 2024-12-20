Netflix secures exclusive US rights to FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031

HQ

Netflix is betting big on live sports events, such as the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match, or the NFL games they will be streaming this Christmas. But their largest move so far to establish themselves as a sports platform as much as an entertainment and gaming one has just been announced: Netflix has secures exclusive US rights for the next two FIFA Women's World Cup.

Today, it has been announced that the next World Cup, in 2027 and 2031, will be broadcasted exclusively in Netflix in the US. It is the first time Netflix secures exclusive rights for a sports competition, and one as important as the Women's World Cup.

Since FIFA created the World Cup in 1991, USA is the country that has won it most times, four out of the nine editions, with Spain being the current title holders from 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"This is a landmark moment for sports media rights", said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "As a marquee brand and FIFA's new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women's football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women's World Cup and the global women's game."

The agreement is only exclusive to the USA as well as Puerto Rico, with dual telecast in English and Spanish. But Netflix will also produce, in addition to the live coverage of all games, documentary series leading up to both tournaments, focusing on the global growth of women's football.

Hopefully fans worldwide will also get access to those documentaries, despite the Women's World Cup rights are distributed to many different media channels outside of the US.

Hopefully, too, Netflix will improve its server capacity by the time the 2027 Women's World Cup takes place in Brazil from 24 June to 25 July 2027. Currently, many viewers claim they struggle to watch live its few live events, even filing a class action lawsuit after the Paul vs. Tyson match. Location for the 2023 World Cup is yet unkown.

Netflix already is paying a lot of attention to football, with the recent releases of documentaries on David Beckham, Neymar, Boca Juniors or the Saudi Pro League, followed next year by documentaries on Vinícius Jr and José Mourinho.