Netflix scraps Meghan Markle's expensive animated series

Netflix has been losing subscribers lately, and even though the company brings in billions in profits every quarter, it now has to prove to its investors that it is willing to cut costs to remain competitive.

This has particularly affected animated projects as well as TUDUM editorial, and now another venture has been cut. As TechRadar can report, they have shut down Pearl, an animation project that is part of a larger $100+ million deal with none other than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The deal was signed back in 2020, but seems to be completely gone now. Exactly how it will affect the couple's production company Archewell is not yet known, but the company's first series, Heart of Invictus, will premiere later this year.