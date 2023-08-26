Netflix says Henry Cavill left The Witcher because the role is too physically demanding

HQ

There's been a lot of talk about why Henry Cavill is stepping away from the super hit The Witcher (Netflix) and moving on to Warhammer, much of which we know is because he doesn't get along with the showrunner and producers and thinks they took too many liberties in adapting the story from the books. Now, after the final episode of Cavill's final season of the show has aired, the Netflix director explains to Screenrant that he believes Henry left because the role is too physically demanding.

Netflix Marc Jobst:

"Well, look, Henry has done three series, these are demanding shows to make, you know, they are huge. Henry does every single beat of his stunts, he won't even allow a hand, if you're doing a close-up of a hand grabbing a sword, it has to be his hand. So, normally, what you do is you bring in a double. Henry won't do that, and as a result of that, the results are extraordinary. You're working with an incredible athlete, first and foremost, who works out hours before, and hours after, you've been shooting for 12 hours, and who cares deeply about the work that he does."