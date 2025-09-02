Netflix reveals the plot for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

HQ

Later this year, we can once again look forward to seeing Daniel Craig return as the crack Southern detective Benoit Blanc, as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on the streamer on December 12. But ahead of that happening, Netflix has now confirmed that the film will get a theatrical premiere, while simultaneously revealing the plot for the movie.

As for the cinema presence, we're told that from November 28 (in the UK, and as early as November 26 elsewhere), some cinemas around the world will show the movie. In terms of what we should expect from the film, the plot synopsis explains the following:

"After a seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) joins forces with Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to unravel a mystery that pushes the boundaries of both faith and reason. But as Blanc puts it, "This was dressed as a miracle, it's just a murder. And I solve murders."

As for the rest of the characters and how they fit in, we're told: "Rian Johnson's latest film brings Blanc to a small hamlet in leafy upstate New York, where eager young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) has been sent to assist the local priest, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). A charismatic firebrand, Wicks tends to a flock that includes Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny)."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will actually even premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, meaning it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect early impressions and reviews to make their arrival this weekend.