Netflix reveals the English voice cast for anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days

If you've been looking for a new anime series to indulge in, Netflix might just have the solution for you. The streaming giant will be debuting its anime adaptation of the manga Sakamoto Days very soon, and it's set to drop its first part as soon as Saturday, January 11.

The show is a take on the famed manga created and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, and as for what it tells and explores, the official synopsis adds the following: "Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family."

While Netflix previously revealed the Japanese voice cast for the show, the streamer has now affirmed the English voice cast too, which features Cobra Kai, Blood of Zeus, Castlevania, and Avatar: The Last Airbender veterans, all as part of a new trailer that further gives fans an idea of what they will be in store for when the show begins streaming. The cast consists of the following:



Matthew Mercer as Taro Sakamoto



Dallas Liu as Shin Asakura



Rosalie Chiang as Lu Shaotang



Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto



Xolo Maridueña as Heisuke Mashimo



Aleks Le as Boiled



Du-Shaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall as Son Hee



Toru Uchikado as Bacho



You can see the new trailer below ahead of the premiere in a couple of days, with the second part set to arrive on Netflix sometime in July 2025.