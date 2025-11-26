Netflix reveals that its Sean "Diddy" Combs documentary will debut next week

Netflix has set a date for when its Sean "Diddy" Combs documentary will arrive on the streaming platform. Known simply as Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the four-part series is claimed to be a "staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender," a no doubt stark exploration into the infamous personality who rocked the world due to being found guilty of transportation for purposes of prostitution, and facing allegations of all sorts of concerning activities.

This documentary series is coming from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and director Alexandra Stapleton, and it will chronicle how Diddy burst onto the music scene, reached astronomical heights, helped create the careers of other legends like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, and then fell from grace when the allegations began popping up.

Speaking about this documentary, 50 Cent has stated: "I've been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television. I'm grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen."

As for what we should expect from this documentary, another explanation adds: "Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in Combs' orbit, this documentary will lay out the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — as well as the underworld that lay just beneath its surface."

The premiere date for Sean Combs: The Reckoning is set for December 2, and you can see the poster for the documentary below.