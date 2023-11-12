Netflix reveals Terminator anime, to be released next year

HQ

The Terminator franchise has long been plagued by mediocre sequels that have struggled to live up to the perfect action flick, Judgement Day, but maybe there's a glimmer of hope in the animated format? This is clearly what Netflix has planned, as it revealed during this year's Geeked Week that an anime based on the IP is in the works and set to be released next year.

It's called Terminator: The Anime Series and studios like Skydance, Production I.G. & Mattson Tomlin are set to produce. The announcement trailer didn't show anything from the show itself, but hinted that the series will be set in 1997, where a soldier has been sent back in time to protect a scientist from the wrath of the machines. Below you can see an official synopsis. What do you think about a Terminator anime?

"A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."