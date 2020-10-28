Netflix reveals new pictures of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

You're watching Advertisements

It was late September, 2020, when Gamereactor reported about a new CGI-animated series coming to Netflix in 2021. It is called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Now Netflix has released new photos on Twitter starring the two main characters Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Not much is known about the series at this point, but it will probably include zombies.

"When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_'s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year."